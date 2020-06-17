Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Fire Breaks out at Auto Parts Godown in Greater Noida

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 08:44 AM IST
India News | Fire Breaks out at Auto Parts Godown in Greater Noida

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): A fire broke out at a godown of an auto parts company in Greater Noida on Wednesday morning.

Fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flames.

No casualties have been reported yet.

The fire fighting operation is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

