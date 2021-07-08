New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): A fire broke out inside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) building in New Delhi on Thursday due to a short circuit in the generator.

According to a CBI officer, smoke emanating was due to a short circuit in the generator in the CBI building. After a while, an automatic sprinkler system was activated.

The functioning of the office will be restored in some time, the CBI officer said.

No damage to property was reported. (ANI)

