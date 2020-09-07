Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Sikandra area of Agra here on Monday.

However, no casualty has been reported so far. Heavy black smog was seen coming out of the factory.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Narendra Modi Govt For ‘Destroying’ Employment Opportunities, Says ‘Stop Privatisation Save Govt Jobs’.

More details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)