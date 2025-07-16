Hardoi (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Kirti Krishna Child Hospital on Nagheta Road in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on Wednesday, triggering panic among patients and attendants and prompting urgent evacuation from the premises. Police said there was no loss of life.

According to police officials, the blaze was caused by a suspected short circuit in the hospital's basement, resulting in heavy smoke filling the three-storey building.

Around 18 to 20 children were admitted at the time of the incident. Several infants were evacuated, wrapped in cloth bundles and lowered using ropes. Others were rescued by the fire brigade team which promptly reached the spot and brought the fire under control, eye witnesses said.

Aparna Gupta, wife of hospital owner C K Gupta, said she was in her office when smoke filled the premises. She suspected a battery blast or short circuit caused the fire.

City Circle Officer Ankit Mishra said there was no loss of life and legal procedures were underway.

