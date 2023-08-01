Thane (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: A massive fire broke out at a dyeing factory in Ajanta Compound of Dhamankar Naka in Bhiwandi, Thane district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Fire at Factory in Thane

On receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the operation to douse the fire.

So far, no loss of life or injuries reported in the blaze. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

