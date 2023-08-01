A massive broke out at a dyeing factory in Mumbai's neighbouring Bhiwandi. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a dyeing factory in Ajanta Compound of Dhamankar Naka in Bhiwandi. The fire broke out at around evening today. Soon after the blaze erupted, the houses around the factory were vacated. A firefighting operation is underway. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties. Thane Fire: Major Fire in Orion Business Park Behind Cine Wonder Mall on Ghodbunder Road, Kapurbawdi Junction, Videos Capture Huge Flames in Commercial Complex.

Fire at Factory in Thane

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A massive broke out at a dyeing factory in Ajanta Compound of Dhamankar Naka in Bhiwandi, Thane district earlier this evening. The houses around the factory have been vacated. Firefighting operations underway. pic.twitter.com/7DL5rKX5Kn — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

