New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): A fire broke out in a factory located in Gyan Mohalla, Gandhi Nagar area of Shahdara on Saturday evening. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and no casualties have been reported so far, the official informed.

Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Bhimsen said, "We received a fire call from Gyan Mohalla Gali No.1. When we reached, we saw that the situation was very bad. The QRV reached here with a lot of difficulty because of the narrow lanes here... The fire is under control and there has been no loss of life..."

Also Read | H-1B Visa Fee Hike: US Issues Clarification, Says 'One-Time Fee' Applies for New Petitions, Not Renewals or Current Visa Holders.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)