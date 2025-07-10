Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a furniture and cushioning factory in Vangayagudem in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district on Thursday, officials said.

According to Eluru fire station officials, firefighting personnel are actively working to control the blaze at the scene of the incident.

The furniture factory is located near the One Town Cancer Hospital. Thick smoke and flames had caused panic among residents in the surrounding area.

According to the Eluru fire station, no casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

