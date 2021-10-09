New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): A fire broke out at a paper plates manufacturing unit in Narela Industrial Area of the national capital around 7:15 am on Saturday morning.

However, no injuries were reported.

According to Delhi Fire Service, the fire broke out on the first floor of the building.

As many as 33 fire tenders are currently at the spot, and operations are underway to bring the situation under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

