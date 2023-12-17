New Delhi, December 17: A massive fire broke out at a paper warehouse in Chilla village area of East Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 1 on Sunday afternoon.

According to Delhi fire services officials, after receiving information about the fire, a dozen fire tenders were sent to the spot and the operation to control the situation was started. Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Paper Warehouse in Mayur Vihar, 12 Fire Tenders Deployed.

Fire in Delhi

#WATCH | Fire broke out in a paper warehouse in Chilla village of Mayur Vihar Phase 1. Around 12 fire tenders are present on the spot: Delhi Fire Service More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/n6SGlqpwVn — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

Fire tenders are present at the spot, and the process of extinguishing the fire continued, officials said. The exact cause of the fire is not known yet, they said.

