Thrissur (Kerala) [India], January 4 (ANI): A fire broke out early Sunday morning at the outsourced parking area outside Thrissur Railway Station, Southern Railway said. The incident occurred around 6:30 AM at the second entry-side parking zone.

Railway officials and fire services immediately swung into action to prevent any casualties. Fire tenders were mobilised, and the blaze was brought under control within half an hour.

A few parked two-wheelers were gutted in the fire, while no injuries or loss of life were reported. Train services remained unaffected due to the incident, said Southern Railway.

Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, preliminary reports suggest the fire originated from one of the two-wheelers and spread to nearby vehicles.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

