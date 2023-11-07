Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): A fire broke out in the parking lot of the Kohinoor building at the Harishchandra Yewale Marg in Mumbai's Dadar area in the middle of the night at around 1-2 am on Tuesday.

Due to the fire, at least five to six vehicles parked in the building were burnt to ashes. No injuries have been reported as of now.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, in October a fire broke out at the Maharashtra Dying factory in Bhiwandi city. According to sources, it was suspected that the fire broke out after an explosion in a boiler. (ANI)

