New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): A fire broke out at a multi-storey plastic factory building at Shahjada Bagh area of Inderlok, Delhi on Saturday morning.

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Also Read | NEET 2020, Final Year Exams: Special Local Trains For Students in Mumbai, Admit Cards And College IDs to be Treated as Tickets.

So far, no casualties have been reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and more details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Plastic Factory in Inderlok, No Casualty Reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)