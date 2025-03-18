Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 18 (ANI): A huge fire broke out at the GMC-associated hospital in Rajouri on Tuesday, which was later brought under control by the fire department.

GMC Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Shamim Choudhary said all the patients were rescued safely.

"The fire is under control as of now without any loss... Many teams including fire brigade and police are working on this...", the Medical Superintendent told ANI.

Further details are awaited into the matter.

Last week, a fire incident was reported in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. A massive fire broke out in a residential area in the Gajinag Kadipora locality, but no casualties were reported. (ANI)

