Jajapur (Odisha) [India], November 23 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the scrap godown in the Jajpur district of Odisha on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place at a scrap godown near Dhaneswar.

A total of five teams of firefighters are carrying out the fire extinguishing operation.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No injuries have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

