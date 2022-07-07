Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) A fire broke out in a supermarket in Powai area of Mumbai on Thursday morning, a civic official said.

There was no report of any casualty, he said,

The blaze was reported in the Haiko Supermarket on the main street of Hiranandani locality in Powai at around 6.15 am, he said.

At least nine fire engines along with water jetties and other equipment were rushed to the spot. Efforts were on to douse the blaze, the official said.

"No injury reported to anyone," the official said.

