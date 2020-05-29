India News | Fire Breaks out at Textile Store in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 29 (ANI): A fire broke out at a three-storey textile store near Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai on Thursday evening.

Ten fire engines were pressed into action to extinguish the fire.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

