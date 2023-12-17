Pune, Dec 17 (PTI) A fire broke out during the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, an annual Indian classical music festival, here on Sunday and it was put out quickly, said fire officials.

The fire did not spread and no one was injured in the incident, they said.

Also Read | Bihar: Courageous Woman Comes To Help Mother In-Law After Shooting, Nabs Two Attackers in Begusarai.

According to a fire official, a piece of cloth in the ‘mandap' caught fire after a short circuit in the power generator around 4.15 pm.

“A person in the audience tried to douse it using a fire extinguisher. However, a fire department team deployed at the venue immediately rushed to the spot and put out the fire and ensured that it did not spread further,” the official said.

Also Read | Delhi: 12 Gold Chains Worth Rs 2.78 Crore Seized at IGI Airport, Passenger Arrested (Watch Video).

Nobody was injured in the incident, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)