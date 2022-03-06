Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 6 (ANI): Fire broke out in Mahindra Kotak Bank's ATM cash van on the flyover of Delhi-Gurugram Expressway at IFFCO Chowk, Gurugram on Sunday.

The incident took place at nearly 2.15 pm.

Following the incident, the fire brigade was rushed to the spot after which the fire was brought under control.

However, the amount of the loss of cash is not known yet. (ANI)

