New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): A fire broke out at a godown in Prem Gali of Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Market on Friday morning, officials said.

The incident took place at around 06:30 am.

Also Read | NASA Launches Device to Monitor Air Pollution from Space.

After receiving the information, five fire tenders were sent to the sport and the fire was brought under control within an hour, said fire department officials.

They said it was a four-storey building, and the fire broke out on the ground and later spread to the first floor.

Also Read | Karan Kataria Discrimination Allegation: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Raises Issue With London School of Economics, University Responds.

"Workers were sleeping on the second and third floors. They felt smoke and saw fire on the ground and first floor. They fled to the second floor and saved their life," said officials.

No casualty was reported in the fire incident, they added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)