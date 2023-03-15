Huge fire broke out at Delhi's Cyber Crime Police Station Rohini Sector 17 on Wednesday (March 15). The incident came to light at around 3 pm in the afternoon when fire tenders were informed. As many as five fire tenders came to quench the fire from the top floor of the building. More details awaited. Delhi Fire: Car Engulfs in Blaze in Chhattarpur Area, No Casualty Reported (See Pic).

Delhi Fire: Rohini Sector 17 Cyber Crime Police Station Engulfs Into Fire

A fire broke out at Cyber Crime Police Station in Rohini Sector 17, Delhi today. A call about the fire was received at around 3 pm. 5 fire tenders were sent to the spot. The fire broke out on the top floor of the building: Delhi Fire Service — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)