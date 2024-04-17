New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): A fire broke out at a building in the Hari Nagar area of Delhi on Wednesday morning, an official said.

According to officials, as soon as word of the fire was received, two engines reached the spot and the fire was put out shortly after.

The Delhi Fire Services said a fire broke out on the second floor of a building in the Green Park area at 1.57 am.

Some students staying inside the building were spotted jumping out for fear of their lives, officials informed.

The smoke from the fire spread to the upper floor, prompting the students to jump off, the officials added.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a fire broke out at a garments store near Baarat Ghar in Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area, officials said.

The garments were destroyed, causing significant losses to the owner.

Eight fire tenders swiftly responded to the call and brought the situation under control.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. (ANI)

