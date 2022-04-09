New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): A fire broke out in a few shops and later spread across three buildings in the Azad market area of the national capital on Saturday morning.

The fire, however, has now been brought under control.

Also Read | Haryana Fulfills Target of 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' Mission by Supplying Clean Tap Water in Every Household, Say Officials.

A total of 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

"The fire that broke out in a few shops in Azad Market today has been brought under control with the help of 20 fire engines. The fire was spread across 3 buildings," said Rajinder Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Class 12 Girl Raped, Impregnated in Surat; Youth Held.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)