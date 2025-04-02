New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) A fire broke out in a building in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on Wednesday, the second such incident at the same site in a week, an official said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, he said.

A call regarding the fire at a building in Gali Number 5 in Peepal Wali Gali was received at 3.42 pm on, a Delhi Fire Sevices (DFS) official said, adding that the blaze was caused by a short circuit.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, he said.

Fire officer Anoop Singh informed that a fire had broken out in the same building on March 29.

While no injury was reported, household belongings were damaged in the fire, he added.

