New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): A fire broke out in an automobile showroom in Mayapuri Phase-1 located in West Delhi on Wednesday.
Twenty fire tenders are present at the site and a dowsing operation is underway.
According to fire personnel, they got a call at 7:25 am today about the blaze.
Further details are awaited.
Earlier on Saturday a fire broke out at a godown in the national capital's Gulabi Bagh.
The fire took place at 9:32 am near the Pratap Nagar Metro Station in the Azad Nagar locality of Gulabi Bagh.
Earlier on July 3, a fire broke out at the Bank of Baroda located in the Geeta Colony's Jheel area of Delhi. According to the officials, 4-5 fire tenders were there at the spot.
On July 2, two persons including an elderly woman were rescued by police and fire services after a fire broke out at a sweet shop in Delhi's Geeta Colony area. There were no reports of any casualties or injuries to anyone in the fire. (ANI)
