New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): A fire broke out in an automobile showroom in Mayapuri Phase-1 located in West Delhi on Wednesday.

Twenty fire tenders are present at the site and a dowsing operation is underway.

Also Read | Yamuna River Water Now Two Metres Above Danger Level in Delhi, People Living Nearby Areas Evacuated (Watch Video).

According to fire personnel, they got a call at 7:25 am today about the blaze.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections Result 2023: TMC Sweeps Rural Polls, Bags Over 34,000 Gram Panchayat Seats; BJP Secures 9,545.

Earlier on Saturday a fire broke out at a godown in the national capital's Gulabi Bagh.

The fire took place at 9:32 am near the Pratap Nagar Metro Station in the Azad Nagar locality of Gulabi Bagh.

Earlier on July 3, a fire broke out at the Bank of Baroda located in the Geeta Colony's Jheel area of Delhi. According to the officials, 4-5 fire tenders were there at the spot.

On July 2, two persons including an elderly woman were rescued by police and fire services after a fire broke out at a sweet shop in Delhi's Geeta Colony area. There were no reports of any casualties or injuries to anyone in the fire. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)