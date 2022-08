New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): A fire broke out in Delhi's Nagloi on Friday. So far, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

The incident took place around 11:50 pm in PVC waste in Kamruddin Nagar in Nagloi.

Also Read | 54 IAS Officers Transferred in Haryana, Major Administrative Reshuffle in State.

The fire department said as soon as the information was recieved, 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, the fire department said.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Man Plans Murder After Watching Crime-Based Web Series and Movies, Kills Ex-Girlfriend's Husband; Arrested.

"Around 11:50 pm, we received a call informing us that a fire had broken out in an open PVC waste area. 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No causality reported so far," said Ashok Jaiswal, Divisional officer, Fire Department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)