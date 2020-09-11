Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], September 11 (ANI): A fire broke out at the emergency ward of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in Siliguri here on Thursday night.

A team of fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the fire. However, no casualty was reported during the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said the police.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

