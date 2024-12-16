Doda, December 16: A fire broke out in a forest area near Gandoh Bhalessa village in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K)'s Doda district on Monday, officials said. Conservator Forest Chenab Circle Doda, Sandeep Singh said that forest department officials had been deployed to douse the fire. Doda Fire: 3 Houses Gutted As Blaze Erupts At Bhargi Gandoh Bhalesa in Jammu and Kashmir, Firefighting Operations Underway (Watch Video).

"We have dispatched Forest Department teams from the Gandoh and Cheralla divisions, along with Forest Protection Forces, to douse the fire. Despite the challenging terrain, officials are working tirelessly to extinguish the fire," he said. "The rugged terrain has made it difficult for employees to access the area and combat the fire. Efforts are underway to bring the fire under control within the next two to three hours," he said.

"The Forest Department is doing its best to control the fire and prevent further damage," he added. Further details are awaited.

