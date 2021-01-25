Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) A fire broke out at Chhagalpatti in Kolkata's Narkeldanga area on Monday morning, officials said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service to fight the blaze at the city's largest goat market, they said.

The fire broke out around 9.40 am in the shades meant to keep goats at the market on the East Canal Road, they said.

Nobody was injured as the shanties in the adjoining areas were evacuates in time, officials said.

"The fire is under control at the moment. The cause is not known yet," an officer said.

