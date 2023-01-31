Thane, Jan 31 (PTI) A major fire broke out in an under-construction building in Thane city of Maharashtra on Tuesday night, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the incident.

The blaze erupted at around 9 pm in the seventh floor of the 18-plus-one storey building in the B cabin area of Naupada where plastic pipes were stored.

Three fire engines rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire, said disaster management cell officer Avinash Sawant.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

