Palghar, Dec 28 (PTI) Eight industrial units containing plastic and paper were gutted in a fire that broke out in Vasai in Palghar district on Monday morning, an official said.

There was no report of injuries to anyone and the fire was doused after a 6-hour operation at 3pm and cooling procedures were currently underway, he added.

The cause of the fire has not been found as yet, the official said.

