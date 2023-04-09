Palghar, Apr 9 (PTI) Two godowns were gutted in a fire in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the early hours of Sunday, a civic official said.

Also Read | Dalai Lama Kisses Boy on Lips at Buddhist Event, Asks Him 'Suck My Tongue'; Video Goes Viral.

No one was injured in the blaze, which broke out at Mourya Naka in Sativali at 1:30am and was doused at 5:30am, the Vasai Virar Municipal Fire Brigade official said.

Also Read | Easter 2023: PM Narendra Modi Visits Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi (Watch Video).

A probe into the cause of the fire is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)