Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 5 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a plywood godown in the Katedhan area near Mailardevpalli in Hyderabad under the Rajendranagar police station limits, a fire official said on Thursday.

According to the fire official, "Fire vehicles reached the spot and are controlling the fire. No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is yet to be known".

More details are awaited (ANI)

