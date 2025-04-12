Kolkata, Apr 12 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a slum in east Kolkata's Metropolitan area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

At least 10 shanties were gutted in the fire, they said.

Also Read | Akhnoor Encounter: Army JCO Killed in Gunfight With Terrorists Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Infiltration Bid Thwarted.

Four fire tenders doused the blaze in two hours, they added.

There were, however, no reports of any casualties.

Also Read | Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Devotees Throng Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya on Lord Hanuman's Birth Anniversary (Watch Video).

"It is suspected that the fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion. Forensic examination will confirm the cause," a police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)