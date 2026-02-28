Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 28 (ANI): Fire occured at the Millennium-1 textile market on Sunday, which has been brought under control after as many as 15 fire engines rushed to the spot. Emergency crews are currently on the scene.

Chief Fire Officer, Basant Parikh, said, "Fire engines rushed to douse the fire at the Kamela Darwaja hub, with 5-7 shops, including godown, destroyed in the textile market. The fire is now under control, and no casualties have been reported."

He further stated that at Millennium Market, near Sahara Darwaja, there was a fire. "18 fire engines reached here. After that, our officers together controlled it. We saw the smoke from there. The shopkeepers here are saying that there was a blast in an AC, and it started because of that," said Parikh.

"In this, firefighting was done in three shops by breaking shutters, etc. The rest of the shops are safe. Everyone was saved by the fire brigade. Goods were stored in the godowns built above three shops. 20 to 25 fire engines were deployed along with all officers and employees," Parikh added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

