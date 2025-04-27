New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): A firing incident occurred outside the Black Panther Club in Preet Vihar, East Delhi, on Saturday night.

According to Delhi Police, an unidentified individual opened fire outside the club and fled the scene. No injuries have been reported. The police are investigating the motive behind the incident. Further details are awaited.

There have been similar incidents of firing and shooting in the past.

On April 5, in Mayur Vihar, unidentified individuals opened fire in the air in the evening, triggering panic among locals, police said.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

Upon receiving the information, officials from the nearby police station, along with a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

According to officials, "an incident of firing was reported in the Mayur Vihar area on Saturday evening."

Earlier, on January 19, as many as seven people were detained by Delhi Police in connection with an 'accidental firing' incident in Mehrauli, which left one person injured.

According to the police, a group of friends were drinking alcohol inside a car when a bullet was fired 'accidentally'. Krishna, 35, who sustained injuries in the incident, was immediately taken to the hospital.

Police informed that the group of friends had arrived from Jind, Haryana, to attend a wedding at a farmhouse in the Mehrauli area.

On April 11, a man sustained injuries after being allegedly shot by unknown assailants in Delhi's Mustafabad area.

The police reported that a firing incident was reported to the Dayalpur police station at approximately 10:00 pm.

Upon receiving the information, a police team immediately reached the location at Gali No. 15, Mustafabad, where the caller, Ateeq Ahmed, stated that his son, Mehraj (25), had been shot by unknown assailants. (ANI)

