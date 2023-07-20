New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Congress continued to target the BJP-led government over the situation in Manipur and said the first day of monsoon session of Parliament was washed out as the ruling alliance did not agree to opposition parties’ demand for an immediate discussion on the situation in the state.

He said the opposition parties are also demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in Parliament before the discussion.

“So the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament was washed out. This was because the Modi govt did not agree to INDIA's demand for an immediate discussion on the post-May 3rd situation in Manipur following a statement by the PM INSIDE Parliament,” he said in a tweet.

“The PM deemed it more appropriate to give a Desh ke Naam Sandesh via the media OUTSIDE Parliament before the two Houses met. This Sandesh itself was completely silent on how and why a humanitarian tragedy was allowed by the so-called double engine sarkar which has all-but-destroyed the delicate social fabric of Manipur,” he added.

The opposition members demanded PM Modi’s statement in the House and a detailed discussion on Manipur violence by suspending other business of the day even as the government expressed its willingness to discuss the matter under short duration discussion.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed two adjournments before it was adjourned for the day. The House was first adjourned till 12 noon following obituary references and then till 2 pm over opposition’s demand related to Manipur violence. Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm following obituary references and later for the day.

Soon after the House reassembled at 2 pm and papers were laid on the table, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said he was not given chance to speak on the subject raised under Rule 267.

He said Manipur is burning, and PM Modi had spoken outside the House on Thursday. “Manipur is burning. Women are raped, naked, paraded and the PM is keeping quiet and is giving statements outside,” he said. Other members also sought to raise their demands. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House for the day following the din.

Opposition parties had said after their meeting in Bengaluru earlier this week that their alliance will be called INDIA. The meeting, aimed to form common front against the BJP, was attended by leaders of 26 political parties. (ANI)

