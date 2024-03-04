New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The first edition of the Naval Commanders' Conference of 2024 is scheduled to commence on March 5.

According to the Indian Navy, the first phase will be held in a hybrid format where the first phase will be held at sea with the Defence Minister embarking at sea to witness both aircraft carriers demonstrating the Indian Navy's ability to conduct 'twin carrier operations'.

During the three-day event, the defence minister will address the Naval Commanders.

The Chief of Defence Staff, along with Chiefs of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, will also engage with the Naval Commanders during the conference to discuss the convergence of the three Services in light of the common national security environment.

They will explore avenues to enhance tri-service synergy and readiness in defence of the nation and India's national interests.

Meanwhile, The Indian Navy is all set to commission the naval detachment in Minicoy as INS Jatayu in the presence of Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, on March 6.

The event marks an important milestone in the Navy's resolve to incrementally augment security infrastructure at the strategically important Lakshadweep Islands.

Naval Detachment Minicoy was set up in the early 1980s under the operational command of the Naval Officer-in-Charge (Lakshadweep).

Minicoy is the southernmost island of Lakshadweep, which straddles the vital Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs). The establishment of an independent naval unit with the requisite infrastructure and resources will enhance the overall operational capability of the Indian Navy in the islands.

The base will enhance operational reach and facilitate the Indian Navy's operational effort towards anti-piracy and anti-narcotics operations in the Western Arabian Sea. It will also augment the Indian Navy's capability as the first responder in the region and augment connectivity with the mainland.

The establishment of a naval base is in line with the Government of India's focus on the comprehensive development of islands.

INS Jatayu is the second naval base in Lakshadweep after INS Dweeprakshak in Kavaratti. (ANI)

