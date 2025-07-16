Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): In a landmark development, a bus service was launched on Wednesday for the first time since Independence from the remote village of Markanar in the Bhamragad subdivision of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

Located just 6 km from the Chhattisgarh border, Markanar had long been isolated due to a lack of reliable public transport, making it difficult for residents to access essential services.

The inaugural bus journey to Aheri was met with scenes of celebration and patriotic fervour, as local residents lined the route waving the national flag and cheering the historic moment. This long-awaited connectivity is set to benefit several remote villages, including Markanar, Phulnar, Koparshi, and Poyarkoti.

This initiative, made possible through the combined efforts of the Gadchiroli Police and the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), marks the first-ever such service to the area since India's independence.

The service was inaugurated by the village headman, Zhuru Malu Mattami, and flagged off by Assistant Commandant of CRPF 37 Battalion, Avinash Chaudhary, and Sub-Inspector in charge of Kothi Police Station, Dilip Gawli. Sweets were distributed among villagers to mark the joyous occasion.

As a result of citizen-friendly initiatives by the Gadchiroli Police, the people of Markanar had earlier passed a unanimous resolution on February 9, 2025, officially declaring their village as Naxal-free and refusing to support Maoists in any form.

To support this transformation, a road from Kothi to Markanar was constructed under police protection last year, and work on the Markanar-Murumabushi road is currently underway. Additionally, an Airtel mobile tower has been installed in Markanar to improve connectivity.

Previously, villagers from Markanar and surrounding areas had to walk all the way to Kothi to access bus services. With the launch of this new route, over 1,200 people--including patients, students, and daily commuters--from villages such as Markanar, Murumbhushi, Phulnar, Koparshi, Poyarkoti, and Gundurwahi will now benefit from regular, year-round bus connectivity.

This step will not only improve mobility and access to services but also further strengthen the bond between the police and the local communities.

Gadchiroli, which has a large tribal population and a history of Naxal activity, has long faced challenges in providing transportation to remote areas. Due to the lack of proper infrastructure, locals were forced to walk for hours to access basic services.

In order to improve the quality of life for people in these regions, the Gadchiroli Police Department has been undertaking various developmental initiatives.

Earlier this year, on January 1, 2025, a bus service between Gatta-Gardewada-Vangeturi was launched, followed by the commencement of a route from Katezhari to Gadchiroli on April 27, 2025. Over the past five years, 20 roads with a total length of 420.95 km and 60 bridges have been constructed under police protection in these inaccessible areas. (ANI)

