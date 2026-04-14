Puri (Odisha) [India], April 14 (ANI): Actor Govinda visited Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri in Odisha to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath and expressed his happiness about the visit today.

After taking the blessings from Lord Jagannath, Govinda while talking to ANI, said, "It feel relly happy after coming here. I visit this temple every year or two, but today I am really grateful to the Lord for the visit."

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The actor wore a red kurta and paired with a white pyjama for the visit.

Shree Jagannath Temple is one of the most revered Hindu temples in India, dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Vishnu. It is a major pilgrimage site for devotees across the country.

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Govinda is one of Bollywood's most famous and admired actors, who made his acting debut in the 1980s and started his career in action and drama films.

Over the years, the actor has acted in several Hindi films, becoming a household name for his excellent comic timing, and energetic dance moves.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, he delivered multiple hit films, including 'Ilzaam', 'Marte Dam Tak', 'Khudgarz', 'Dariya Dil', 'Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni', 'Swarg' and 'Hum', which solidified his place as one of Bollywood's top actors.

In 2024, Govinda was hospitalised when his licensed revolver accidentally misfired while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to Mumbai Police. He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time.

The actor is expected to make a comeback on television soon with his reality show. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)