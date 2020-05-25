India News | First Flight from Delhi Following Resumption of Domestic Air Travel to Depart for Pune

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The first domestic flight following the resumption of flight operations is scheduled to depart from New Delhi for Pune at 4:45 am.

The first flight is slated to arrive at the airport from Ahmedabad in Gujarat at 7:45 am.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Sunday announced that domestic flights will recommence across the country from May 25.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25, when the Narendra Modi government imposed a lockdown to contain the virus.

Following the announcement, the Airports Authority of India on Thursday issued (SOP) for airports as part of preparations for the recommencement of domestic commercial flight operations.

According to the SOPs, airports have been advised to ensure that passenger seating arrangement shall be done in such a manner so as to maintain social distancing among passengers using chairs by blocking those seats that are not to be used, with proper markers/tapes.

All passengers also must compulsorily be registered with the Aarogya Setu app on their phones as per the directives.Apart from this, alternate check-in counters should be used to avoid congestion. The airport staff must be provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, face masks etc, and should also be provided with hand sanitisers. (ANI)

