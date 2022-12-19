From the video footage of the district magistrate of Kargil. (Photo/Twitter)

Kargil (Ladakh) [India], December 19 (ANI): New Helipad at Kurbathang Kargil hospital was made functional on Monday, tweeted the District Magistrate of Kargil.

One patient was airlifted to Srinagar.

Also Read | Union Agriculture Minister #NarendraSinghTomar Will Be Hosting a Special “millets Only” … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

This is the first hospital in Ladakh to have an option for heli-evacuation within its premises.

In November, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur inaugurated a 300-bed district hospital in Kargil district and stressed the need to provide the best possible health facilities to the people of the Union Territory. (ANI)

Also Read | Google To Help Translate Doctor's Handwritten Prescription Using AI and Machine Learning Model.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)