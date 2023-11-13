New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): In the aftermath of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking Delhi Lieutenant Governor's permission for conducting an inquiry against former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain on the statement of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the CBI should first investigate Chandrasekhar for extorting over Rs 200 crore from a business family in 2020 on the instructions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Since the Modi government has started taking statements of Sukesh Chandrasekhar as true as Satywadi Harishchandra, it should first launch a full-fledged CBI investigation into the claims of Sukesh Chandrasekhar who extorted over Rs 200 crore from a business family in 2020 because Home Minister Amit Shah asked him to do so," the AAP statement read.

The AAP has also stated that the inquiry against Satyendar Jain on the statement of Sukesh Chandrasekhar is a mockery of law.

"The CBI has sought LG's permission for conducting inquiry against Satyendar Jain and others based only and only on the statement of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the biggest thug and con-man of India. This is nothing but a mockery of law," the party statement read.

Denying any linkage between Satyendar Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the party said, "AAP categorically denies any association, communication let alone any money transaction between Mr Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar or any of his associates."

Earlier in a letter to Delhi LG, Sukesh Chandrasekhar had alleged that he was forced to pay Rs 10 crore "protection money" to Satyendar Jain. (ANI)

