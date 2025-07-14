Sambhal (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) Thousands of Shiv devotees thronged the ancient Kartikeya Mahadev Temple in Sambhal's Khaggu Sarai locality, which was reopened in December after 46 years, on the first Monday of the holy month of Shravan.

Other Shiv temples also witnessed heavy rush on the occasion as a spiritual wave swept across the district.

At Kartikeya Mahadev Temple, also known as Bhasma Shankar Temple, devotees gathered to perform 'Rudrabhishek' and 'Jalabhishek' amid tight security arrangements, marking an emotional moment for the local Hindu community.

The temple was reopened on December 13 last year after the authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive. The temple, which had remained locked since 1978, housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling.

The temple is situated in the Khaggu Sarai area, just over a kilometre from the Shahi Jama Masjid where violence took place on November 24 last year during a protest over a court-ordered survey of the mosque. Four people were killed and several others, including police personnel, were injured in the violence.

On Monday, the temple witnessed special worship rituals conducted between 1pm and 3 pm.

The 24-Kosi Parikrama Samiti organised the ceremonial rituals under the guidance of Acharya Pandit Vineet Sharma, Pandit Vishal Sharma, and Pandit Vaibhav Shastri, who led the prayers with vedic chanting.

In view of the large gathering, tight security arrangements were in place.

Personnel from the local police and the Rapid Response Force (RRF) were deployed, while CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the temple premises.

Devotees offered water to Lord Shiv while praying for the fulfilment of their wishes.

Kailash Chandra, a devotee, shared his joy, saying, "The reopening of this ancient temple in a Muslim-majority locality is a symbol of harmony and devotion. The atmosphere here is filled with divine energy as people from different areas join in the Shravan Mahotsav celebrations."

Talking to PTI, Rajkumar Sharma of the Parikrama Samiti said, "This is a momentous occasion for all of us. After 46 years, the Kartikeya Mahadev Temple was reopened and it witnessed the first Shravan Monday after over four decades. Thousands of devotees have gathered to perform rituals."

VHP district president Anant Agarwal and former MP Rajkumar Verma also participated in the religious ceremonies.

The Parikrama Samiti has also planned 'Rudrabhishek' ceremony every Monday during Shravan at four other major Shiv temples in the district - Kartikeshwar Temple, Sambhaleshwar Temple, Chandreshwar Temple, and Bhuvaneshwar Temple.

