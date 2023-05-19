Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): The sixth Scorpene Submarine of Project-75, Yard 11880, Indian Navy's Kalvari class, 'Vaghsheer' commenced her sea trials on Thursday (May 18).

The submarine was launched on April 20, 2022, from the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).

Vagsheer is scheduled for delivery to the Indian Navy in early 2024 after the completion of these trials.

MDL has 'delivered' three submarines of Project - 75 in 24 months and the commencement of sea trials of the sixth submarine is a significant milestone. This is indicative of the boost towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

The submarine will now undergo intense trials of all its systems at sea, these include propulsion systems, weapons, and sensors.

INS Vagsheer is named after the Sand Fish-- a deadly deep-sea predator of the Indian Ocean.

The first Submarine Vagsheer, ex-Russia, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 26 December 1974 and was decommissioned on 30 April 1997 after almost three decades of yeoman service to the nation.

The state-of-art technology utilized in the Scorpene has ensured superior stealth features, including advanced acoustic absorption techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimized shape, and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons. Its stealth features give it an invulnerability, unmatched by most submarines.

According to an official statement, "The Submarine (Vagsheer) is designed to operate in all theatres of operation, showcasing interoperability with other components of a Naval Task Force. It is a potent platform, marking a transformational shift in submarine operations."

"With the launch of Vagsheer, India further cements its position as a Submarine Building Nation and MDL has more than lived up to its reputation as Warship and Submarine Builders to the Nation," it read further.

MDL has always been at the forefront of the nation's visionary and progressive indigenous warship-building programme. (ANI)

