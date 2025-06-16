Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Praising the police recruitment in Uttar Pradesh, state deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that for the first time in history, so many youths got a chance to join the UP police.

Maurya said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed the appointment letters to the new recruits and mentioned that the youth have faith that jobs in UP will be given based on merit in a corruption-free manner.

"In Uttar Pradesh's history, this is the first time so many youth have got a chance to join Uttar Pradesh police. For the first time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed appointment letters to the new recruits. The youth have faith that jobs in UP will be given based on merit in a corruption-free manner", Keshav Prasad Maurya told ANI.

The deputy CM further lauded the state government and highlighted that for the first time in the past eight years, more than 8.5 lakh people have received government jobs.

"It is a historic achievement of our government where around 8.5 lakh people have got government jobs in the last eight years....Earlier, no government job was available without giving some money", he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed appointment letters to 60,244 Civil Police Constables of Uttar Pradesh Police in Lucknow.

In his address, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, said that today more than 60,000 youth are going to become an integral part of the largest police force in India. He said that the Uttar Pradesh Police is the largest police force in the entire country, but for some years in the past, the law and order situation was deteriorating.

He said that in 2017, Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state, and the Uttar Pradesh Police once again began to move forward on the path of achieving new heights.

Expressing his grief on the AI-171 plane accident, Keshav Prasad Maurya said that it was a "sad" incident and prayed for the families of the victims and they get the courage to deal with the loss.

"It is an extremely sad accident. We pray for those not amongst us now and pray that their families find the courage to deal with the loss", Maurya said. (ANI)

