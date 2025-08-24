Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 24 (ANI): A special program was organised at Muktadhara under the Department of Fisheries to provide financial assistance to fish farmers of West Tripura district.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, State minister Sudhangshu Das said, "Today, on behalf of the Fisheries Department, we organised a program to provide financial assistance to all the fish farmers of West Tripura district. Over the years, many fish farmers have suffered huge losses due to floods. We supported them last year as well, and this year we are continuing that support. A total of Rs 17 crore has been sanctioned, and today we distributed Rs 1.2 crore among the affected fish farmers."

"Compensation was given on a per-hectare basis--some farmers received Rs 8,000, some Rs 7,000, and some Rs 10,000, depending on the extent of their losses. We handed over the cheques directly to the farmers. Along with this, we also distributed fishing nets, ice boxes, and cheques worth Rs 50,000 to several farmers," he added.

"In Tripura, the demand for fish is very high because fish consumption here is significant. I would like to encourage more people to come forward and take up fish farming. The government is extending support in various ways, and today's program was organised to inspire and motivate the fish farmers, added the minister further.

Officials emphasised that fish consumption in Tripura is among the highest in the country, and to meet this growing demand, the government is encouraging more people to take up fish farming.

The program aimed not only at providing financial relief but also at inspiring and motivating farmers to continue fish cultivation with renewed enthusiasm. (ANI)

