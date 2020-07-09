Kolkata, July 9 (PTI) The BSF's south Bengal frontier has arrested five suspected cattle smugglers at the India- Bangladesh border area in Murshidabad district, a senior official of the paramilitary force said.

The accused are residents of Kushtia district in Bangladesh, he said.

Also Read | ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Exams Results 2020 to be Declared at 3 PM Tomorrow, Check Marks on cisce.org And results.cisce.org.

They were apprehended at the Bosumari border outpost area of Murshidabad, the official said.

"Based on specific intelligence inputs on the intervening night of July 8 and 9, a special operation was carried out during which BSF troops succeeded in apprehending five cattle smugglers along with the five bovines from Bousmari area," the official said.

Also Read | Coronavirus Recovery Rate in India Improves to 62.09%; Over 2.6 Lakh Active Cases In The Country.

Apprehending a spurt in cattle smuggling, ahead of Eid-ul Zuha, the south Bengal frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) has stepped up its vigil along the India- Bangladesh border, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)