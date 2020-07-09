New Delhi, July 9: India’s COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 62.09 percent on Thursday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, The number of recovered cases is 1.75 times the number of active cases. Till now, 4,76,378 people have recovered from coronavirus in the country. Currently, there are 2,69,78 active cases in India. The number of recovered cases has overshot the number of COVID-19 active cases by 2,06,588.

India also has one of the lowest infection rate as compared to the five most affected countries of the world. According to the union health ministry, 538 people per million have been infected by coronavirus, while the COVID-19 death rate in India stands at 15 per million. No Community Transmission of COVID-19 in India So Far, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Statement by Health Ministry:

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 62.09% today: Government of India https://t.co/VZzTRmO5WZ — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

The Centre in a statement said, “The global comparison between the five most affected countries clearly depicted that India has one of the lowest cases per million (538) and deaths per million (15), as compared with the global average of 1453 and 68.7, respectively.” The worst-affected nation - the United States - has reported 9,544 cases per 1 million population.

India on Thursday reported the highest single-day spike of 24,879 new COVID-19 cases and 487 deaths in the 24-hour time period. The total number of coronavirus cases increased to 7.67 lakh. The COVID-19 death toll in the country also mounted to 21129. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of India with over 2,2 lakh cases.

