Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 14 (ANI): Indian Medical Association's Gujarat President Mehul Shah said that four medical students and a doctor's wife died after the Air India flight AI 171 crashed into a doctor's hostel near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday.

He also mentioned that over 100 doctors reached the site of the crash to assist anyone with injuries, and support the hospital campus and state government. According to Shah, over 45 medical students in the hostel area have been saved.

"More than 100 doctors have reached the hospital campus to support the government. Unfortunately, we have lost four medical students and a doctor's wife. But fortunately, we have saved more than 45 medical students in the hostel area," the Gujarat IMA President said here.

The IMA is also in touch with officials, including CM Bhupendra Patel, the Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, Health Secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi and the local hospital staff to work in tandem in the wake of the tragic incident.

The Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a doctors' hostel near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The flight had total 242 people on board, with 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national, along with 12 crew members. Only one person, a British national of Indian origin, survived.

Meanwhile, a relative of the plane crash victims, told ANI in Pune that the family has gone to Ahmedabad to do DNA sampling of the deceased.

"As soon as we watched the news, his (deceased's) mother figured out that her child was on the same flight. We got the confirmed news by yesterday afternoon. His father, mother and elder brother have gone to Ahmedabad. The DNA sample of his elder brother has been taken," the relative said.

A formal investigation has been launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the deadly crash of Air India flight 171 that killed 241 people onboard, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed on Thursday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered enhanced safety inspections on Air India's Boeing 787-8/9 fleet following the incident. (ANI)

